17 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Journalist Celebrates His Release From Ethiopian Jail

Photo: Supplied
Journalist Mohamed Aweys Mudey.

Somali Journalist Mohamed Aweys Mudey known as "Boqorka Bartamaha" is celebrating for regaining his freedom after being released from a jail in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The veteran journalist has been behind bars in the capital city of Ethiopia for more than four years after he was sentenced to 27 years in prison over terror-related charges.

He was freed on the request of Federal Government of Somalia led by President Farmajo. Mudey arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday, according to his media colleagues. He is part of many Somali citizens released from Ethiopian jails in recent months.

The release of the prisoners came following the visit of Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire to Addis Ababa in June 2017 and signed a deal with his Ethiopian counterpart Hailemariam Desalegn.

