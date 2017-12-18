17 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali National Youth Conference Held in Mogadishu

A national conference to address the Somali youth politics was held in Mogadishu today. The three days conference held in a centre in Aden Adde International Airport was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and opened by the Prime Minister Mr Hassan Ali Kheyre.

Government officials, youth, civil society and other important guests attended the conference.

Also to be discussed in the conference is the implementation of the Youth Policy that was recently passed by the parliament which is expected to solve problems that the youth are struggling with.

