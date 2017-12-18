Mtopwa Super Queens football team will celebrate their Christmas period in style as they are K1 million reacher after winning this year's FIFA/FAM Cup Women's Football U-20 championship after beating Mzuzu-based team CY Topic by a goal to nil during the national finals played on Sunday at Chiwembe stadium in Blantyre.

The Bangwe based girls scored the important and winning goal through their centre-back Chimwemwe Bonongwe who scored a 30-metre powerful direct free-kick in the 69th minute.

CY Topic played a disjointed and departmental football as they were failing to play a passing and attacking game until the last minutes of the game where they created three possible oppurtunity in the

eighteen-yard box but their strikers failed to put the ball into the net.

Mtopwa which looked more organised displayed entertaining football with some interesting passes but they were lacking a creative midfielder who could supply balls to the strikers.

Speaking after crowned as champions Mtopwa Super Queens head coach James Sangala praised his players for playing according to the instructions throughout the game.

Sangala said he was very much encouraged that the young girls are adopting the style of play displayed by their main team which he said its a sign that they will produce a good team in the future.

"It always feels good when you become a champion in every competition like this and to me am having a double celebration because my players will also grow up with a winning spirit since they have won the trophy while at a younger age," Sangala.

CY Topic coach Levi Mhone blamed the loss as to lack of experience and co-ordination among the players.

Chairperson for National Women Football Association (NWFA) Severia Chalira consisered the 2017 FIFA/FAM tournament as the most successful competition which among others has helped to unearth talented players who will be drafted into Malawi Women's U-20 National Football team early next year.

"We had plans to assemble a national team for U-20 players but we were facing challenge on how to get the players since there was no youth competition but with the coming of this tournament which was started

in September we've managed to identify the players," said Chalira.

CY Topic received money amounting to K500 000 while third and fourth placed teams Tour Bullets and Evirom got K250 000 each.

As one way of encouraging the players Donnas Eggs Company donated two crates of eggs and t-shirts to each player and officials of the top four teams.