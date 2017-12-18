17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives Chairman of Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Jameel, Sunday received in his office the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council, Yousif Jasim Al-Muttawa, in presence of the Deputy Chief Justice, Mahjoub Al-Amin, and discussed means of enhancing the cooperation between the Sudanese judicial organs and the Kuwaiti Judicial and justice institutions.

The Minister of Justice has affirmed his ministry's readiness for cooperation and the exchange of experiences with the Kuwaiti judicial and legal organs, stressing the importance of establishing frameworks for cooperation between Sudan and Kuwait in the field of legal training.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council has appreciated the level of cooperation and coordination between all the judicial organs in Sudan.

He expressed the readiness of the Kuwaiti judicial and legal organs to promote its cooperation and coordination with the Sudanese organs in Sudan.

