Sudan: Al - Bashir in Northern State - We Proceed to Complete Development and Services Projects in State

Al- Goulid — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir has stressed to proceed to complete the development, services projects in the northern state to help the region's people.

During his address to the mass rally at al- Goulid, locality, in the Northern State in context of the visit to the state he started today, Sunday, he added that locality has provided its sons those who had generously served their homeland and the state on top of them martyr al-Zubair Mohamed Salih.

He announced the completion of the projects of the bridge linking al-Goulid to Old Doungal town, the stadium, the water projects and the education institutions, promising the establishment of the student boarder house, and providing electricity to the agriculture projects.

During his address he renewed the Sudan's stance towards the holy al Quds as an Islamic and Arabic city, stressing readiness to defend it.

On the other hand, the federal health minister, Bahar Iddris abu- Garda has indicated the provision of all the equipment, and the completion f the health plan on all the administration, locality and the state's levels.

He stressed that the government of national reconciliation, led by president al- Bashir, and the consensus on the outcomes of the national dialogue would work for the building of the homeland, thanking the state's citizens, describing their stance as a model for the communities and countries building projects.