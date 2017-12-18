17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Bashir in Northern State - We Proceed to Complete Development and Services Projects in State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al- Goulid — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir has stressed to proceed to complete the development, services projects in the northern state to help the region's people.

During his address to the mass rally at al- Goulid, locality, in the Northern State in context of the visit to the state he started today, Sunday, he added that locality has provided its sons those who had generously served their homeland and the state on top of them martyr al-Zubair Mohamed Salih.

He announced the completion of the projects of the bridge linking al-Goulid to Old Doungal town, the stadium, the water projects and the education institutions, promising the establishment of the student boarder house, and providing electricity to the agriculture projects.

During his address he renewed the Sudan's stance towards the holy al Quds as an Islamic and Arabic city, stressing readiness to defend it.

On the other hand, the federal health minister, Bahar Iddris abu- Garda has indicated the provision of all the equipment, and the completion f the health plan on all the administration, locality and the state's levels.

He stressed that the government of national reconciliation, led by president al- Bashir, and the consensus on the outcomes of the national dialogue would work for the building of the homeland, thanking the state's citizens, describing their stance as a model for the communities and countries building projects.

Sudan

Sudan Celebrates Declaration of Independence

The celebrations marking 62th anniversary of Sudan's independence Declaration from inside the Parliament, kicked off,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.