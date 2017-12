Dongula — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir, arrived the capital of Northern State, Dongula, accompanied by a number of executive, legislative leaderships and ministers.

The President of the Republic will inaugurate during the visit number of the services and development projects in the state.

He was received upon his arrival Dongula airport by the the state's Wali (governor), number of the state's legislative, executive and people's leaderships.