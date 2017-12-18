The Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) on Saturday elected into power new office bearers who are expected to serve the board for the next five years during the association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.
Out of the 19 candidates who contested in various positions during the elections only 12 won the HAM excutive board and members seats with a total of 9 people making it into HAM as new faces.
Current HAM president Tochi Tarlochan Gill and his vice Khrishna Achuthan, vice General Secretary McDonald Chiyembekezo Azzuman and Chairperson for the Southern Region Hockey Committee Grace Jana returned their positions unopposed as some the candidates who were nomited to contest in the race withdrawn from taking part with just five-days before the elections.
Chigo Thindwa who was serving as General Secretary for HAM after taking the position from Wathanza Mughogho who resigned due to work commitments in 2015 failed to defend the position as he lost to Lameck Fiwa of Lilongwe.
Here are the results of the HAM board elections.
PRESUDENT
Tochi Tarlochan Gill
VICE PRESIDENT
Krishna Achuthan
GENERAL SECRETARY
Lameck Fiwa
VICE GENERAL SECRETARY
McDonald Chiyembekezo Uzzuman
TREASURE
Fisher Katundu
CHAIRMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
Kundai Jah Mason Mbawala
CHAIRMAN SRHC
Grace Jana
CHAIRMAN UMPIRES AND JUDGES
Daniel Matavata
CHAIRMAN MARKETING AND MEDIA
Ivy Sibale
MEDICAL COMMITTEE
Precious Gwelema
LADY MEMBERS
Audrey Khamisa Panjwani and Joyce Msiska
Speaking after the elections newly elected General Secretary Lameck Fiwa thanked all the hockey affilliates for trusting him with the position.
Fiwa said he will make use of his time in the office to help in promoting hockey sport by spreading it into all the regions across Malawi.
"There are some peoole who just promise but when they are given powers they don't fullfil their promises. Let me assure all hockey lovers in the country that they should expect a tremandous change from the
newly elected team because our target is to make this sport known to everyone," said Fiwa.