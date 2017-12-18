The Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) on Saturday elected into power new office bearers who are expected to serve the board for the next five years during the association's Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

Out of the 19 candidates who contested in various positions during the elections only 12 won the HAM excutive board and members seats with a total of 9 people making it into HAM as new faces.

Current HAM president Tochi Tarlochan Gill and his vice Khrishna Achuthan, vice General Secretary McDonald Chiyembekezo Azzuman and Chairperson for the Southern Region Hockey Committee Grace Jana returned their positions unopposed as some the candidates who were nomited to contest in the race withdrawn from taking part with just five-days before the elections.

Chigo Thindwa who was serving as General Secretary for HAM after taking the position from Wathanza Mughogho who resigned due to work commitments in 2015 failed to defend the position as he lost to Lameck Fiwa of Lilongwe.

Here are the results of the HAM board elections.

PRESUDENT

Tochi Tarlochan Gill

VICE PRESIDENT

Krishna Achuthan

GENERAL SECRETARY

Lameck Fiwa

VICE GENERAL SECRETARY

McDonald Chiyembekezo Uzzuman

TREASURE

Fisher Katundu

CHAIRMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

Kundai Jah Mason Mbawala

CHAIRMAN SRHC

Grace Jana

CHAIRMAN UMPIRES AND JUDGES

Daniel Matavata

CHAIRMAN MARKETING AND MEDIA

Ivy Sibale

MEDICAL COMMITTEE

Precious Gwelema

LADY MEMBERS

Audrey Khamisa Panjwani and Joyce Msiska

Speaking after the elections newly elected General Secretary Lameck Fiwa thanked all the hockey affilliates for trusting him with the position.

Fiwa said he will make use of his time in the office to help in promoting hockey sport by spreading it into all the regions across Malawi.

"There are some peoole who just promise but when they are given powers they don't fullfil their promises. Let me assure all hockey lovers in the country that they should expect a tremandous change from the

newly elected team because our target is to make this sport known to everyone," said Fiwa.