African Experts Committee On Child Rights and Welfare Concludes Meetings in Khartoum

Khartoum — The African Experts Committee on Child Rights and Welfare of the African Union concluded its meetings in Khartoum on Saturday evening.

Addressing the concluding sitting of the meeting, the Secretary General of the Child Welfare Council, Suad Abdul-Al, has lauded the efforts of the African Experts Committee on Child Rights and Welfare in boosting the children welfare and rights, calling for more conferences to be held for the interest of the African children.

The Chairperson of the African Experts Committee on Child Rights and Welfare has appreciated the efforts of the Sudanese Council for Child Welfare and the other concerned organs for making a success the meeting of the committee in Khartoum.

She also praised the leading role of Sudan and the attendance and address of the First Vice - President, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, to the opening sitting of the African committee's meeting, a matter which represents protection of the African Child Charter and reflects the concern of Sudan with the children rights.

She indicated that the meetings have tackled the efforts being exerted for the protection of the child rights, the reports of the member states that have shown commitment to the charter, presented complaints, the cooperation in implementing the African Charter, child labor in Africa, adding that the committee has recommended the eradication of this phenomenon.

She called on Sudan government to cooperate with Sudan in following up the implementation of the 2040 agenda and adoption of the required procedure taking into consideration the agenda of 2018.

It is to be recalled that the meetings of the African Experts Committee on Child Rights and Welfare were held at Corinthia Hotel during December 6 - 16.

The opening sitting of the meeting was addressed by the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.