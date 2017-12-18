African Experts' Committee Concludes Meetings in Khartoum

Khartoum — The African Experts' Committee, Concerned with the Child's Rights and Welfare, has concluded yesterday, Saturday, its meetings in Khartoum.

The Secretary General of the National council for the Child's Care, Sauad Abdul- A'al, has appreciated during her address to the conclusion sitting of the expert's committee's meetings, the efforts of the African experts committee in the support of the child's rights and welfare, commending efforts of all the entities participated in the success of the work of the experts' committee to realize the aspired goals, on top of them, the committee's chairwoman Mrs. Qwesun Nanniki and Mrs. Maria Mabani, the chairperson of the committee's secretrait.

It is worth noting that the Sudan is hosting the headquarter of the African experts committee for the child's right and welfare.

The committee's chairwoman on her part, has lauded the efforts of the Sudan's child's council, and all the relevant bodies concerned with the success of the committee's work, commending the attendance of the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih to the opening sitting of the african experts 'committee meetings a matter that forms protection to the African Charter, and reflects the Sudan's concern with child's rights.

the committee's chairwoman Mrs. Qwesun Nanniki, has reviewed the efforts exerted in framework of the child's protection, and the report of the member states, that have expressed commitment in this regard, besides some of allegations and complaints, the extend of cooperation in the implementation of the African Charter, the child's work in Africa, where the committee has decided to eradicated this phenomenon, with a recommendation for the member countries in this regard.

Mrs. Nanniki, has demanded the Sudan's government cooperation in the follow up of the agenda of 2040, setting the required arrangements, taking into consideration the agenda of 2018.

The committee of the African experts' concerned with the child's right and welfare held its meetings during 6-16 of current December at corenthia hotel in Khartoum, where the FVP Lt. Gen. Barki Hassan Salih have addressed the meeting's opening sitting.