17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Services and Development Projects in Northern State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dongola — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday morning inaugurated in Dongola Locality, the Northern State, the first phase of Al-Selaim - Nawa road at the length of 100 kilometers which was executed by Zadna Bridges and Roads Company.

He also launched in Golid Locality the premises of the Agricultural Bank, Al-Golid Hospital, Al-Golid Centre for Kidney Diseases and Dialysis, the Technology Faculty of the Sudan Technology University and the Branch of the Islamic University - Al-Golid Branch.

Masses of citizens at Al-Golid Locality have declared their nomination to President Al-Bashir for a new presidential term in the year 2020.

A number of federal ministers, the Wali (governor) and senior officials of the Northern State have attended the inauguration of these projects.

Sudan

Sudan Celebrates Declaration of Independence

The celebrations marking 62th anniversary of Sudan's independence Declaration from inside the Parliament, kicked off,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.