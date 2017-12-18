Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Services and Development Projects in Northern State

Dongola — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday morning inaugurated in Dongola Locality, the Northern State, the first phase of Al-Selaim - Nawa road at the length of 100 kilometers which was executed by Zadna Bridges and Roads Company.

He also launched in Golid Locality the premises of the Agricultural Bank, Al-Golid Hospital, Al-Golid Centre for Kidney Diseases and Dialysis, the Technology Faculty of the Sudan Technology University and the Branch of the Islamic University - Al-Golid Branch.

Masses of citizens at Al-Golid Locality have declared their nomination to President Al-Bashir for a new presidential term in the year 2020.

A number of federal ministers, the Wali (governor) and senior officials of the Northern State have attended the inauguration of these projects.