17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Expresses Readiness to Cooperate With EU Parliament

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has affirmed that Sudan's doors are open for cooperation and coordination with the European Parliament.

Prof. Omer who received, Sunday, at his office, a delegation representing the EU Parliament, has affirmed that Sudan adopts the Islamic standard that honors people regardless of their religion, race and color, pointing to the characteristics of the people of Sudan in its regional environment.

He referred to the Sudan hosting of refugees from friendly and sisterly countries, adding that "dealing with them is above international standards and in some cases, Sudan treats the refugee as a citizen.

Meanwhile, the EU delegation has appreciated Sudan's efforts in this connection, indicating that their visit to Sudan comes in the context of inspection of the overall developments concerning the human rights and the progress achieved in the field of liberties in Sudan.

