Malawi: Let Us Serve Malawi With Every Ability and Innovation - Mutharika

President Professor Peter Mutharika has asked people of this country to serve the nation with every ability and innovation they can afford.

Mutharika made the remarks Saturday in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace during the 2017 Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) Innovation Awards event.

He said, "Our spirit of innovation is what will change this country. It is inspiring to see that Malawi has many people who are innovative.

"It is our duty to honour them; encourage them and inspire them," he said, adding that was why Malawians were gathered on the said date to celebrate the Malawian spirit of innovation seen in men and women from all walks of life.

Mutharika said it takes the love for one's country to fight for it, it takes innovative thinking to win and that it was a patriotic spirit to see the need to tell the world that Malawi is a nation of achievers.

He enlightened that when a public servant does more than the expected to save lives; that is the innovation which is needed because it is the integrity and human spirit with which we must serve one another.

The Malawi Leader further said it is such spirit that can develop this nation and that in developing the nation, everyone can make a difference.

"We are challenged to believe that we can use whatever we have to innovate and make a difference. There are many more stories that inspire us. This country has many more wonderful stories we need to celebrate," explained Mutharika.

He therefore, thanked Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for going to every village, community, every part of the country to show the nation what Malawians are capable of achieving.

MBC Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta said the 2017 MBC Awards marked a mile stone in the corporation's quest to serve the nation as a public broadcaster.

He said as MBC, they were aware that there are plenty Malawians that have done a lot through various codes of innovation in a number of fields and that those identified were a minimum of Malawians working hard to develop this country.

He thanked various ministries, sponsors and development partners for the enormous support towards the 2017 MBC innovation awards.

"We have received great support from them to make this event successful that will go down in history as our legacy," he said.

This year's awards were in categories of agriculture, environment, health, small scale entrepreneurship, education, art and culture, science and technology, large scale entrepreneurship, people living with disabilities and sports.

The 2017 MBC Award were sponsored by Khato Holdings, Khato Limited, South Zambezi, Uncle Jose, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Press Trust, Malawi Postal Services, Teveta, Multi-Choice, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Alliance Capital, EGENCO and ESCOM among others.