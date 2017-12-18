Somalia: Pro Somalia Unity Musician Numaan Escapes Arrest By Somaliland On Arrival From Mogadishu

Popular Somaliland Musician Numan Hilaa on Saturday escaped an attempt to have him arrested by Somaliland forces who stormed his home in Borama town, Radio Dalsan reports.

The Somaliland Police efforts to have him arrested failed when the musicians supporters blocked confronted them. The musician's father was arrested.

Hilaa is known for his Greater Somalia sentiments seeking a reunion of the breakaway region of Somaliland with Somalia. He has been vocal on the subject through social media.

Éarlier this year Somaliland arrested journalist and blogger Abdimalik Olton upon his arrival from Mogadishu where he had met Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo. Olton was released after sustained pressure on Somaliland government.