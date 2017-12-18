Malawi: Standard Bank Malawi Customers Rewarded

Standard Bank Malawi says it will continue to improve the bank's service delivery as one way of pleasing its customers and assisting them to move forward with the bank.

The head of personnel and business banking at Standard Bank Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said this during the Transact-and-Win draw promotion in Lilongwe.

She said the aim of the promotion was to broaden and modernising payment mechanism considering that cash is very expensive to manage in all sectors as well as huge companies that deals with it.

"The whole world is now moving toward, a living beyond cards based product in terms of making payment into various forms of E-payment," pointed out Chaika.

Chaika added that E-payment is gaining a lot of value and also considered as a safer alternative- for consumers to use cards and electronic channels of payments rather than paying cash.

"It is also highly convenient particularly as far as promoting E-commerce is concerned and in terms of making payments across the world using the channels and card capability," Chaika Stressed.

She said the promotion was to encourage people and make it easier for them as they continued using it for necessary proficiency.

Chaika further said the bank was excited to give back to the customers during the festive season considering that there is a lot of congestion in the banks during this period especially on ATM when people try to get cash.

She appealed to customers to continue using the E-cards as one way of reducing theft.

Seven Standard Bank customers have won prizes of K750, 000 and K350, 000 cash in the Transact and Win cash draw promotion across the country and the promotion continues until January next year (2018).