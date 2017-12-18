Sudan: Dr. Tahani Discusses Means for Boosting Investment in Communication Sector With Turkish Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdulla, discussed Sunday, with professor Yassin Aktay, the Advisor of Turkish President, the head of the Turkish delegation currently in visit to the country, the ways to develop the relations between the two countries, by strengthening the Turkish investment prospects in the sector of communication and the information technology.

Dr. Tahani indicated that opportunities of investment in the sector is wider after the lifting of the US economic sanctions.

The described the meeting with the Turkish delegation a mind storming for fields of cooperation and investment in the communication sector.

She expressed hope for cooperation between her ministry and its Turkish counterpart, besides the partnership with Sudanese businessmen.

Prof.Aaktay has expressed gratitude for the good reception and availing opportunity of investment in the field of communication in the Sudan, asserting directives to be given for the best Turkish companies to cooperation with the Sudan.

He noted to his adoption to the file of development of relations between the two countries.