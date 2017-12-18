Sudan: President Al-Bashir Addresses Barkal Civilization Festival

Dongola — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday addressed the fourth Barkal Tourism, Culture and Investment Conference at Barkal Mountain.

The citizens of Merowe Locality have handed President Al-Bashir a document of allegiance and affirmed their support to his nomination for a new presidential term in the coming elections.

Addressing the festival, President Al-Bashir said that the festival represents an important step for supporting tourism in Sudan and boosting the investment in the Northern State.

He reiterated the government commitment to boost the agricultural sector, provide finance and to enhance the infrastructures.

He said that the electricity power is now covering all the Northern State.

He said that tourism has become one of the best industries, stressing that the Merowetic Civilization, which is the oldest civilization known by humankind, has contributed to reflecting the bright image of Sudan to the world.