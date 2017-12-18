17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: FM Participates in IGAD Foreign Ministers Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour chaired Sudan's delegation participating in the 59th Extra-ordinary session of the IGAD Executive Ministerial Council which started sessions, Sunday, in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa chaired by the Ethiopian Foreign Minister.

The meeting reviewed the report prepared by IGAD Envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador, Ismail Waise on the arrangements of holding South Sudan Peace Agreement Forum, appreciating the great efforts being exerted in this connection.

The Council, also thanked the African Union, the UN and the international community represented in the EU, Troika and the IGAD partners for the support extended to the Forum which is scheduled to start tomorrow, Monday, and would last untilDec.22.

The Forum is expected to come out with a declaration of a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and a cease-fire that will be binding on all parties to settle the issues that have led to the outbreak of the conflict.

Sudan

Sudan Celebrates Declaration of Independence

The celebrations marking 62th anniversary of Sudan's independence Declaration from inside the Parliament, kicked off,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.