East Africa: FM Participates in IGAD Foreign Ministers Meeting

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour chaired Sudan's delegation participating in the 59th Extra-ordinary session of the IGAD Executive Ministerial Council which started sessions, Sunday, in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa chaired by the Ethiopian Foreign Minister.

The meeting reviewed the report prepared by IGAD Envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador, Ismail Waise on the arrangements of holding South Sudan Peace Agreement Forum, appreciating the great efforts being exerted in this connection.

The Council, also thanked the African Union, the UN and the international community represented in the EU, Troika and the IGAD partners for the support extended to the Forum which is scheduled to start tomorrow, Monday, and would last untilDec.22.

The Forum is expected to come out with a declaration of a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and a cease-fire that will be binding on all parties to settle the issues that have led to the outbreak of the conflict.