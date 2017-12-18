17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Communist Party of China Affirms Keenness of China to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Khartoum, December, 17, (SUNA) - Deputy Chairman of Foreign Affairs of Communist Party of China has affirmed the keenness of two parties (National Congress Party and Chinese Communist Party) to strengthening the relations, especially in the field of progressing abilities, experiences and strategies in the international issue such as development for the people.

The deputy chairman said that the president of China receives congratulatory of holding the 19th conference of the communist Party of China from the president of Sudan Omer Al-Bashir which reflect the friendship relations of the two countries, indicating that the outcomes of the conference is about the development in China for coming three decades.

