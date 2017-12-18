17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Hilal - We Are Working to Restore Forest Cover and Protect Forests By Enacting Deterrent Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Urban Development, Dr. Hassan Abdul- Gadir Hilal underscored that Sudan is working hard to restore forests and trees cover, the plantation of forests and the combating and protection of forests from cutting by enacting deterrent laws.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Hilal noted that the Environment Ministry works for the green space to reach25-30% of the country's spaces, indication the deterioration of the forests, trees' cover, and the green belts.

The minister has stressed importance of the joint projects for the stop of desertification, destruction of rivers' banks, and many other environmental issues that affects the food security.

Sudan

Sudan Celebrates Declaration of Independence

The celebrations marking 62th anniversary of Sudan's independence Declaration from inside the Parliament, kicked off,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.