Sudan: Dr. Hilal - We Are Working to Restore Forest Cover and Protect Forests By Enacting Deterrent Laws

Khartoum — The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Urban Development, Dr. Hassan Abdul- Gadir Hilal underscored that Sudan is working hard to restore forests and trees cover, the plantation of forests and the combating and protection of forests from cutting by enacting deterrent laws.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Hilal noted that the Environment Ministry works for the green space to reach25-30% of the country's spaces, indication the deterioration of the forests, trees' cover, and the green belts.

The minister has stressed importance of the joint projects for the stop of desertification, destruction of rivers' banks, and many other environmental issues that affects the food security.