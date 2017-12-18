17 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly Speaker Renews Sudan Adherence to Distinguished Relations With China

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer met, Sunday, in his office, the visiting Deputy Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party External Relations Department and the accompanied delegation.

The meeting disused the Sudanese -Chinese relations besides, the participation of the Chinese delegation in the Annual National Thought Conference which concluded sessions in Khartoum, Sunday.

Prof. Omer, during the meeting, has renewed Sudan's adherence to the distinguished relations with China in all fields, calling on the NC and the CCP to contribute to development of relations between the two countries based on the strategic articles and the documents signed by the two parties.

He stressed the necessity for the realization of the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Chinese delegation has affirmed the strong relations linking the two countries, adding that the communication and consultation between the two sides will develop the existing partnership and open new horizons for cooperation and joint work.

