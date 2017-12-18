18 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Main Roads Closed Today

Residents in Mogadishu woke up on Monday morning to find the main roads in the city closed. Well-armed security forces were seen guarding the city centre especially Zoobe, Kilometer 4, Maka Al-Mukarama and surrounding areas.

All public and private vehicles were not allowed to pass through those areas and security officers were seen to stop and ask questions, anyone, they suspect.

Many people were footing along the roads to reach their places of work and carry on with their daily activities.

The reason behind the closure of roads are not known but this comes after government security forces raided the home of a former presidential candidate and leader of an opposition party and later arrested him last night.

