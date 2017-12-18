Somalia: A Group of MPs Meet With Speaker Over Yesterday's Attorney General Remarks

Last night a group of Somali MPs had a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari over an investigation on the conducts of some members of the parliament that was ordered yesterday by the Attorney General Mr Ahmed Ali Dahir.

The MPs were angry about the Attorney General's claim that legislators Sabir Shuriye and Hassan Ma'alin Mohamud who were accused of being funded by foreigners to destabilize the country will be investigated and dealt with accordingly.

Mr Ahmed Ma'alin Fiqi who attended the meeting said that the Attorney General wrote a letter to the Airports authority that some members of parliament should not be allowed to travel out of the country. He said Mr Dahir has infringed the legislator' rights and termed him as a hired person.

Mr Fiqi added that the normal parliament sessions will continue to address the current crises and that the recess was postponed.