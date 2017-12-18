18 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: African U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Cameroon Sails Through to Last Round

By Elizabeth Mosima

They hammered the Fennecs of Algeria 7-0 on Saturday December 16 in Yaounde in the return leg of the second round qualifying tournament.

The U17 Lionesses of Cameroon have qualified for the third and last round of the African U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament. They hammered the Fennecs of Algeria 7-0 on Saturday December 16, 2017 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium in the return leg of the second round qualifying tournament.

It was a thrilling encounter that kept fans on their feet cheering the players as they displayed a mastery of the sport. The Lionesses dominated the encounter from the beginning and scored the first four goals in the first half. Cameroon's goals were scored by Marlyse Kameni (2), Marie Ngah Manga (2) Liliane Mefire (2) and Fadimatou Kome (1).

Cameroon have now moved another step ahead in the competition on an 11-0 aggregate win. In the away leg in Algiers on December 7, 2017, the U-17 Lionesses beat Algeria 4-0. Nigeria played a 0-0 tie with Ethiopia on Saturday December 16, 2017 but qualified for the final round on away goal rule. They drew 1-1 with Ethiopia in the away leg in Addis Ababa a fortnight ago.

Ghana and South Africa have equally qualified for the third and last round of the qualifying tournament. South Africa crushed Botswana 6-4 in Johannesburg, in the second leg at the Dobsonville Stadium as they qualified 11-6 on aggregate while Ghana beat the Gambia 2-0 to grab a ticket to the next round with an aggregate win of 7-2.

According to the fixtures, Cameroon will face Nigeria in the last round of the qualifying tournament in February 2018. South Africa will confront Morocco while Ghana will play against Djibouti in the same competition. The first leg of the last round of the qualifiers will take place between February 2-4 and the second leg will take place two weeks later.

The winners of the three final round ties will represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup billed for November 13 to December 1, 2018, in Uruguay.

