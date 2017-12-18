18 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: National Assembly - House Speaker Receives Two Diplomats

By Eulalia Amabo

The newly designated Ambassadors of Russia and the Arab Republic of Egypt held talks with Hon. Cavayé on December 15.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavayé Yéguié Djibril on December 15, 2017 in two separate audiences received the newly designated Ambassadors of Russia and Egypt to Cameroon.,

The first to be received was H.E Anatoly Bashkin, who is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Cameroon. After the courtesy audience, the Russian diplomat told the press that their discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations between both countries and developing areas of cooperative advantage for mutual gains.

"We also talked on concrete projects at improving cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian sectors. Relations between both countries are on an appreciate and we will keep meeting to discourse possibilities of greater ties," he stated.

The second to be received was the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Cameroon, H.E Medhat Kamal El Meligy, who said focus on the audience was highlighting avenues of bilateral relations and how they can be taken to a higher level,

"I have served in several countries and our fruitful relation with Cameroon will make things les difficult for me. Cameroon is a democratic State and respects certain principles. We have an already existing solid base on diplomatic relations between both countries. I appreciate the condolence message sent by the President of Cameroon to our President relating to the attack of the mosque in Sinai. This is an indication that both countries respect the feelings of each other and share in grief," he stated.

