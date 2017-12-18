Cameroon: Ad Lucem Inaugurates New Ward

The high standing mother and child ward was inaugurated in a ceremony on Friday in Douala.

The Ad Lucem hospital in Bali-Douala on Friday December 15 inaugurated a new ward dedicated to the mother and child. Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the general administrator of the hospital, Bidjogo Atangana, said the medical foundation created the new ward in order to accompany the health ministry's road map in fighting maternal and infant mortality.

He said the high standing ward is a response to the request by some patients and partners who are satisfied with the services of the hospital but who want some level of comfort. He however reiterated that the foundation's vocation is to serve under privileged people.

He called on the staff of the hospital to continue respecting the credo of the foundation which is discipline, respect and consideration of the patient s a brother or sister. "In an emergency, save life first and ask for money after", he said.

Other orators during the ceremony which was presided over by the Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri Division, Mache Njouonwet Joseph Bertrand, included the mayor of Douala I council, Lengue Malapa and the board chair of the Ad Lucem foundation, Madeleine Tefak.

The ceremony also witnessed the award of labour medals to some staff of the hospital that were decorated on May 20th, 2017 as well as a guided tour round the edifice.

The new ward is a storey building with a capacity of 100 beds. The first floor has five beds for emergencies, a waiting hall, six consultation rooms, a maternity, administrative office and two delivery rooms.

It comprises individual and common rooms with all the individual rooms having air conditioners, TV sets, inter phones, refrigerators and high quality furniture the furniture and equipment is a gift from the 'Association des oeuvres hospitalières' of Besançon in France and the AZ Groeninge de Courtrai of Belgium.

The foundation is equally constructing a university teaching hospital in Olembe-Yaounde.