Cameroon: Italy-Cameroon - Sport Relations Strengthened

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, granted audience to the Italian Ambassador designated to Cameroon, Marco Romiti on Friday, December 15, 2017 in his cabinet.

Speaking at the brief audience, the diplomat said it was a courtesy visit to present himself to the minister and also his intention to continue to strengthen cooperation between Italy and Cameroon in the sports sector.

He said cooperation in the sports sector is long standing and there are also a series of initiatives that are going on like the Italian company Picini which is building the Olembe Stadium.

He said cooperation between the two countries will continue in all the sectors and that last Friday's visit was to demonstrate his intention to continue strengthening relations with Cameroon in all sectors.

On his part, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt expressed gratitude with the work being done by Italian companies for the construction of the Olembe Stadium. He said the fact that Italy has accepted to participate in the construction of the Olemebe Stadium is a mark of confidence that the country has in Cameroon.

The different heads of departments equally presented to the visitor the work done in the construction of the Olembe Stadium and the state of cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and Italy.

It should be recalled that Picini constructed the 1990 World Cup stadium in Italy; Cameroonian stars like Patrick Mboma and Samuel Eto'o have left their mark in Italian Championship. The Women's World Volleyball Championship will take place in Italy and Bulgaria.