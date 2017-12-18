Angola: Police Detain 33 Trespassers On Angola/Namibia Border

Ondjiva — The Border Police in Cunene prevented the illegal crossing of the border between Angola and Namibia of 33 citizens, six more than the previous period.

This was said Sunday in Ondjiva by the spokesman for the National Police, Intendant Nicolau Tuvecalela, who stated that this the record is the result of 13 breaches of borders frustrated by the staff of the corporation.

Nicolau Tuvecalela informed that the infringements occurred on the border sections of landmarks 19 and 22, at the common border Namibia/Angola, and in the possession of the same city, it was seized by tax evasion, four boxes of pasta, eight bags of sugar of 25 kg and seven soft drinks.

The spokesman stressed that regarding the trespassers, after registration and operational interrogation, they were released and the products on small scales delivered to the legitimate owners.

Cunene province shares 460 kilometers, of which 340 are terrestrial and 120 are fluvial, bordering the Republic of Namibia.