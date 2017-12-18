Angola: Social Communication Promotes Malaria Prevention Campaign

Huambo — The Ministry of Social Communication (MCS) will in 2018, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, take up a campaign to promote malaria prevention marketing, announced Sunday in Huambo cty the Secretary of State for Communication Social, Celso Malavoloneke.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the visit of the Health minister, Sílvia Lutukuta, to Huambo province, where she checked the malaria situation, Celso Malavoloneke said that the process will involve all the media, for the dissemination of measures of preventing and treating the disease, which involves mosquito control at three levels.

He explained that in the first level, it is intended to combat breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which requires quality work with municipal administrations in improving basic sanitation in communities,

While the second has to do with the elimination, in the environment, of the surviving larvae with the fumigation. The third step is awareness of the correct use of mosquito nets.

According to the official, other ways to prevent mosquito bites, such as the use of repellents, should also be publicized.

Over the past seven months, health authorities in Huambo province have recorded 1.112 deaths, compared to 22 in the same period of 2016, out of a total of 127.505 diagnosed patients.