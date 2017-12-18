Eritrea: Anseba - Praiseworthy Educational and Health Services

Keren — At an assessment meeting the Anseba region organized in Keren city on 13 and 14 December, it was reported that praiseworthy educational and health services were provided.

According to the report presented by the Department of Social Services, the students' school enrolment in the 2016/2017 academic year has increased by 12% compared to the previous year and the students school dropouts reduced by 151%.

It was also reported that the number of deaths during delivery has been reduced by 56% and that of child mortality rate by 33%,

Regarding ensuring the supply of water for both human and livestock as well agricultural activities, a number of dams and micro-dams have been constructed and renovated at a cost of 19 million Nakfa and others are under construction.

The reports also indicated that renovation of dirt roads in Keren city, preparation for village regrouping in Begu, installation of water pipelines, as well as maintenance of other infrastructural facilities that have been damage due to flooding have been among the activities implemented.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud called for reinforcing participation in the implementation of the planned development programs for 2018.