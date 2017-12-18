Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Youth in Development Endeavors

Massawa — A seminar was organized on 14 December in the port city of Massawa focusing on the role of youth in the development programs in the region.

Speaking at the event in which youth from different government and public institutions took part, the Secretary of the PFDJ in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Haile Tewoldebrhan called on the participants to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the development endeavors in the region.

Providing briefing on the charted out development programs for 2018, Mr. Haile said that priority will be given for strengthening the organizational capacity of the youth.

At the seminar annual reports were presented by the different youth organizations.

The participants on their part, called for due attention for reinforcing organizational capacity as well as for augmenting contribution for the martyrs trust fund.