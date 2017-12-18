Angola: Border Police Foil Illegal Entry of Foreigners

Mbanza Kongo — At 232 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who during the weekend, tried to enter the national territory illegally, were detained by the Border Police in Zaire province, with a reduction of 47 immigrants illegal in relation to the same previous period.

The National Police said in a statement to ANGOP in Mbanza Kongo that the foreigners detained at several border points in Zaire with the Central Congo region (DRC) were handed over to the Immagration Authorities (SME) for legal proceedings.

The Police clarified that in the last seven days, it was recorded 57 transgressions of border violation, 50 of illegal entry of foreigners and seven of fuel smuggling, in the operations permitted tp seize 2.825 liters of fuel and two boast.

Three hundred and thirty kilometers of border separates the province of Zaire from the region of Central Congo (DRC).