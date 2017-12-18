Angola: Government Official Calls On Military to Keep Edifying Peace

Cuito — The vice governor of the central Bié Province for social, political and economic matters, Carlos Ulombe da Silva, on Sunday in Cuito City appealed to the effectives of the Angolan Army to continue edifying peace, so as to guarantee prosperity for all.

The government official manifested such stance at the ceremony held in commemoration of the 26th foundation anniversary of that branch of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), marked on 17 December.

He said the Angolan Armed Forces have been able to preserve the national sovereignty.

Carlos Ulombe da Silva reminded that 17 December is being commemorated this year at a special moment, a time in which the country is undergoing political, social, economic and cultural changes, under the wise leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, João Lourenço.

He stressed that the new Commander-in-Chief is dedicated man that will be working to consolidate peace which the country fought hard to achieve and strengthen the country's democratic process, aiming for socio-economic development.

He also called on the Army effectives to continue investing in academic training to respond well to the challenges of the present.

He highlighted the role of the FAA in the current context and their participation in social activities like vaccination campaigns, literacy programmes, as well as intervening in the rescue of natural calamity victims.