Luanda — The football team of 1º de Agosto Club dominated the first edition of the Palancas Negras Award, held last Saturday in the Belas Conferences Centre, in Luanda.

From the thirteen categories that were announced, 1º de Agosto's football team, national champions, won five. The categories won were Best Training School, Best Club of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, and Best Manager of the Year, and Best Goal of the Year.

Another big winner was Petro de Luanda, vice champions and Angola League Cup winners, taking up the prizes in the categories of Best Player (Tiago Azulão), Best Organised Supporters and Best Goal-keeper.

The event also awarded prizes to António Dungula (Best Referee), Gerson Emiliano (Best Assistant Referee), Kaporal from 1º de Maio de Benguela (Best Promising Player) and Bastos, playing for Italy's Lazio, was elected Best Player in the diaspora.

The event - whose name honours the national football squad, Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes) - also included a music-cultural show.