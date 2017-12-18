18 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Dominate Palancas Negras Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The football team of 1º de Agosto Club dominated the first edition of the Palancas Negras Award, held last Saturday in the Belas Conferences Centre, in Luanda.

From the thirteen categories that were announced, 1º de Agosto's football team, national champions, won five. The categories won were Best Training School, Best Club of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, and Best Manager of the Year, and Best Goal of the Year.

Another big winner was Petro de Luanda, vice champions and Angola League Cup winners, taking up the prizes in the categories of Best Player (Tiago Azulão), Best Organised Supporters and Best Goal-keeper.

The event also awarded prizes to António Dungula (Best Referee), Gerson Emiliano (Best Assistant Referee), Kaporal from 1º de Maio de Benguela (Best Promising Player) and Bastos, playing for Italy's Lazio, was elected Best Player in the diaspora.

The event - whose name honours the national football squad, Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes) - also included a music-cultural show.

Angola

Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.