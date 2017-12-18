18 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: MP Abdisabir Denies Attorney General's Claims As Baseless

Abdisabir Nur Shuriye, a member of Somalia's House of the People of the Federal Parliment has distanced himself from treason charges by the Attorney General Ahmed Ali Dahir.

Shuriye denied Dahir's claims as a baseless and politically motivated move.

On Sunday, Somalia's Attorney General Dr. Ahmed Ali Dahir said that his office seeks charges against two lawmakers who are accused of conspiring against the state and asked for the Somali Parliament to strip the immunity.

The two MPs, Hassan Moalim Mohamoud and Abdisabir Nur Shuriye had been convicted of receiving funds from foreign countries to oust the current Federal government.

The Attorney General has also requested from the parliament to strip immunity from lawmakers accused of treason for prosecution.

