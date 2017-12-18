18 December 2017

Sudan: Three Young Women Gang Raped By Herders in Central Darfur

Nierteti — Three young women from Nierteti camp for the displaced in Central Darfur were raped in separate incidents on Friday and Saturday.

The coordinator of Nierteti camps told Radio Dabanga that six armed herders attacked two displaced women who were collecting firewood north of Nierteti. One of the victims is 16 years old, and the other 19 years old and eight months pregnant.

The coordinator said that the armed herders took turns raping the women for two hours at gunpoint. He explained that the incident was reported to Nierteti unified police unit No. 716 and Unamid, and a medical report was filed confirming the rapes.

Also in Nierteti, two armed herders raped a displaced girl from the camp on Saturday. The coordinator told Radio Dabanga that two herders attacked a displaced woman while collecting firewood north of Nierteti and repeatedly raped her.

He said that the incident was reported to the unified police unit at No. 69 and Unamid.

