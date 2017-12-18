18 December 2017

Sudan: North Darfur Scrap Dealer Arrested in RSF Weapons Raid

Kutum — Member of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Saturday arrested a scrap dealer in Kassab camp for the displaced in Kutum locality in North Darfur.

The coordinator of Kassab camps told Radio Dabanga that on Saturday a group of RSF militia surrounded and inspected the camp from house to house and shop to shop 8 am to 3:30 pm within the framework of arms and vehicle collection.

He said that they found no weapons but confiscated five motorcycles from the scrap dealer Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, who was also arrested.

