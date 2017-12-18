Nigeria: Buhari Attends Republic Proclamation in Niger Today

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will today attend the 59th Proclamation of Republic of Niger ceremony in Tahoua, Niger.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari alongside the presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger, would participate in the historic event held on December 18 every year to commemorate the founding of the Republic of Niger and creation of the presidency.

Shehu said after the ceremony, the president would hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts before returning to Abuja same day.

He said Buhari would be accompanied by Governors Aminu Masari, Ibrahim Gaidam and Kashim Shettima of Katsina, Yobe and Borno States respectively.