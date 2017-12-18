18 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Leadership Office Approves 2018 Budget

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress(NC) in a meeting which ended early Monday and was chair3ed by the NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud approved the general features of the budget for the year 2018 and its directives and polices presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Head of NC Economic Sector, Dr Hassan Ahmed Taha said in press statements after the meeting that the new budget was based on policies basically supporting production.

He added that the NC Leadership Office stressed importance of addressing the issue odf production, as it is the most important issue by providing resources to supporting the different productive sector and correcting some complications of the past budget especially regarding exchange rate , stability of economy , and drop of inflation rate which reached 35 percent within this year.

Dt Taha further added the Leadership Office also gave directive to lessen lending from the Central Bank of Sudan and to curb rise in quantity of money.

