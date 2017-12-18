Angola: Accident Kills Four and Injures 15 On Macocola/Kimbele Road

Uíge — Four women, including two teenage girls, died Saturday afternoon on the Macocolo/Kimbele road as a result of a car accident, which also injured 15 people, a police source told ANGOP Sunday.

According to the municipal commander of the Kimbele National Police, intendant Pedro Quiala, the vehicle was carrying people who died in the village of Kimbengui Muginga, commune of Macocola (Milunga), coming from the city of Uíge.

The officer reported that the vehicle rolled over, after a tire burst, having projected its occupants, having two pregnant and two other girls found the immediate death. The driver was on the run.