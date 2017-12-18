18 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Accident Kills Four and Injures 15 On Macocola/Kimbele Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uíge — Four women, including two teenage girls, died Saturday afternoon on the Macocolo/Kimbele road as a result of a car accident, which also injured 15 people, a police source told ANGOP Sunday.

According to the municipal commander of the Kimbele National Police, intendant Pedro Quiala, the vehicle was carrying people who died in the village of Kimbengui Muginga, commune of Macocola (Milunga), coming from the city of Uíge.

The officer reported that the vehicle rolled over, after a tire burst, having projected its occupants, having two pregnant and two other girls found the immediate death. The driver was on the run.

Angola

Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.