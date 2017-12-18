Angola: Health Minister Announces Increased Measures to Combat Malaria in Huambo

Huambo — Health Minister, Silvia Lutukuta, expressed on Sunday in Huambo city the need to implement increased measures to combat the outbreak of malaria that is hitting the region.

Speaking to the press at the end of a visit she paid to the Huambo province to verify the disease situation in the region, the official said that the main measure involves identifying the type of mosquitoes in Huambo province to allow the acquisition of compatible drugs.

She acknowledged that the epidemiological situation in Huambo province is of concern because it affects mostly children under five.

Therefore, a team of specialists from the Epidemiological Surveillance Programme is already in Huambo province, which will carry out on Monday the process of investigation of the type of mosquitoes that transmit malaria in this region of the country, so that the Ministry of Health can take safe measures against malaria.

According to her, the strategies entails the prompt intervention of the Ministry of Health, to prevent further deaths, through the availability of more drugs and the necessary means for this purpose, as well as strengthening preventive actions.

Sílvia Lutucuta praised the local government's efforts, but she recognized the importance of the contribution of the church, traditional authorities and other living forces of the society in the fight against the disease, as it directly deals with the communities.

In the last seven months, the province's health authorities recorded 1.021 deaths, compared to 22 in the same period of 2016, out of a total of 127.505 diagnosed patients.