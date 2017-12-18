18 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Egypt Gives 13 Malawi Students Academic Scholarships

By Daniel Namwini

The Egyptian Government, through the Minister of Education, Science and Technology handed over thirteen academic scholarships to Malawian students in Engineering, Agriculture, Law, Commerce, Veterinary studies and medicine for four years undergraduate studies at different universities in Egypt.

Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy said the scholarships will be funded by the Egyptian Government Ministry of High Education.

"It is the aspiration of Egypt that these students will complete their studies and obtain their degrees and decide to go on for further studies or return home to contribute to the development of this beautiful country," said Maher El-Adawy.

He further urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity to develop new skills and participate in achieving development progress and welfare for Malawi.

According to El-Adawy, Egypt is also providing five scholarships to help the Moslem Community in Malawi to learn the true understanding of peace and nature of Islamic Religion from the renowned Islamic institution of Al Azhar University.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka described the scholarships a timely and welcome development, saying the Government of Malawi greatly appreciates it.

"These are very important fields in the development of the country, I should call upon you students, to take this opportunity serious and make the best of it," said Msaka.

He added that the Government of Malawi would like to see more women participating in the development of the country which can only be achieved if they are well educated.

"I would to like challenge women to take advantage of such opportunities. It is therefore, my hope that next time; we shall have more women in the team," he highlighted.

According to Msaka, the government of Egypt has been offering short term courses to over 250 Malawian students in different areas of study including Agriculture, judiciary, diplomacy, women empowerment and many others since independence in 1964.

"This is very crucial as it capacitates Malawians in different areas of specialization, hence contributing to human capital. As such, I would like to thank the government and the people of Egypt for this fraternal gesture," he added.

Msaka highlighted that Egypt has always been a friend in need and remains a friend indeed.

Egypt has been providing support in the education sector and this year it is offering around twenty five scholarships.

