18 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Singer Yola Semedo Shows Solidarity to HIV/Aids Positive Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The renowned angolan singer, Yola Semedo, will sponsor on Monday in Zango 1 ward, Luanda's Viana Municipality, a Christmas Party for HIV/Aids positive children.

Speaking on Sunday to ANGOP, Yola Semedo said that the charity event, which starts in the morning with a break meal for the children, also includes the distribution of toys.

"We'll distribute toys and gain their smile", emphasised the musician, who started her music career as a child singer, in the early 1080's, as the lead vocalist of the Impactus 4 band (made up of brothers and sisters).

In her solo career, she has released the albums "Yola Semedo", "Diário de Memórias", " Filho Meu" and the Dvd entitled "25 anos de carreira" (25 years of career).

Angola

Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.