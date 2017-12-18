Angola: Singer Yola Semedo Shows Solidarity to HIV/Aids Positive Children

Luanda — The renowned angolan singer, Yola Semedo, will sponsor on Monday in Zango 1 ward, Luanda's Viana Municipality, a Christmas Party for HIV/Aids positive children.

Speaking on Sunday to ANGOP, Yola Semedo said that the charity event, which starts in the morning with a break meal for the children, also includes the distribution of toys.

"We'll distribute toys and gain their smile", emphasised the musician, who started her music career as a child singer, in the early 1080's, as the lead vocalist of the Impactus 4 band (made up of brothers and sisters).

In her solo career, she has released the albums "Yola Semedo", "Diário de Memórias", " Filho Meu" and the Dvd entitled "25 anos de carreira" (25 years of career).