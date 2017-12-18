18 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Crisis - Tharaka-Nithi Public Hospitals Run Out of Medicine

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nation
A client buys medicine from a pharmacy in this file photo.
By Alex Njeru

Patients in public health facilities in Tharaka-Nithi County have been forced to buy drugs in private pharmacies following an acute shortage of medicine.

Speaking to the Nation at the Chuka County Referral Hospital on Monday, Ms Mary Kageni, said she was contemplating transferring her sick brother to the nearby to PCEA Chogoria Hospital - a mission hospital - for better services.

NO DRUGS

"My brother was admitted at the facility two weeks ago after he was diagnosed with pneumonia but he only get painkillers," said Ms Kageni.

Mr Nicholas Mbugi, a resident of Gakurume Village in Tharaka, said his sick wife could not get even painkillers at Kibunga Sub-County Hospital forcing him to rush her to Mitunguu Hospital in the neighbouring Meru County.

The situation is the same in Tharaka and Magutuni sub-County hospitals and other public health facilities.

SHORTAGE

Speaking to journalists, Chuka County Referral Hospital deputy medical superintendent Dr Bedan Maina said the county last bought drugs in June and most of them were almost out of stock.

"We cannot say the hospital pharmacy is completely empty but most of drugs are out of stock because we received drugs last in the month of June," said Dr Maina.

Contacted, Health executive Gichua Nthuraku confirmed that the county had not procured drugs recently but was in the process of doing so.

He said that though there was a shortage of drugs, the situation was not severe as basic drugs are available.

"I am preparing an order of Sh33 million drugs and I hope once delivered, there will be enough drugs in our 84 public health facilities," said Dr Nthuraku.

DEBT

In a press briefing at Marimanti Town early September, Governor Muthomi Njuki accused his predecessor Mr Samuel Ragwa of not accounting for Sh39 million drugs that was ordered in June from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Mr Njuki said no health facility in the county received drugs that were procured by the county and he vowed that he would not pay the Sh39 million debt to Kemsa.

"I will not pay the Kemsa debt that I have inherited unless the former government explains the whereabouts of the drugs procured," said Mr Njuki.

Kenya

McDonald's Denies Reports Of Nairobi Outlet

Globally renowned fast-food chain McDonald's has now denied reports that it plans to open a Nairobi outlet by mid next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.