Photo: Premium Times

Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ore

The Chief Medical Director, Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ore, Akindele Semudara, says the morgue at the hospital is over-congested with heaps of unclaimed corpses.

According to him, this development has become the greatest challenge facing the hospital. This is as a result of increasing rate of accidents along the Benin-Ore-Lagos Highway.

The medical expert told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Ore, Ondo State, that decongesting the morgue had posed a serious challenge to the hospital management.

According to him, speeding and reckless driving is the order of the day on the expressway.

"We record a high number of accident victims during this "Ember months" as officials of the Ondo State Rescue Operations bring corpses of unclaimed accident victims to the hospital daily.

"At a point, the Odigbo Local Government Council in Ondo State told the hospital management that it had no more land for mass burial of the accident victims.

"However, at a particular time, the state government came to our rescue before the management of the hospital could carry out a mass burial.

"We are currently facing the same challenge now, but we have been talking to the state government to come to our rescue again."

Mr. Semudara urged motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on journeys and to be patient and cautious while driving.

He implored the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, to sensitise motorists on traffic rules, to reduce crashes on highways.

NAN