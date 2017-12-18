Mauritius: New Visual Identity for Ministry of Youth and Sports Unveiled

press release

A new visual identity for the Ministry of Youth and Sports was unveiled on 15 December 2017 during an official ceremony at the Citadelle Mall, in Port Louis, in presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and other eminent personalities. The new motto of the Ministry is Youth today, Champions today.

On this occasion, Minister Toussaint highlighted that this rebranding does not limit itself to the visual identity but also aims to bring along a change in mindset and that the Ministry will do its best to give due importance and attention to youth and sports.

He underlined that the Ministry's new visual identity is the first of three stages that comprise the relooking of all infrastructures and vehicles of the Ministry, as well as youth centres, before the Indian Ocean Island Games of 2019. He added that the visual identity of the Ministry reflects the will of being innovative and of representing modernity.

During the ceremony, the Youth and Sports Minister also launched a customer charter, which describes the Ministry's commitment and responsibilities towards the public and vice-versa. He also recalled that the Duke of Edinburgh's Award is available in all youth centres around the island.