Mauritius: Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity - Next Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee to Be Held in Mauritius

The Republic of Mauritius will be hosting for the first time the next session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity from 26 November to 01 December 2018.

This was announced by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun in the National Assembly on Thursday 14 December 2017 during a statement on the inscription of Sega Tambour of Rodrigues on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In this context, he informed that a Bureau has been set up with Mauritius as the Chair, Austria as Rapporteur and Cyprus, Armenia, Guatemala, Philippines and Lebanon as Vice Chairs in line with the geographical representation of State Parties to the 2003 Convention.

A National organising Committee, he added, will be set up at the level of his Ministry to look into the preparation of the next session and that the secretary of the 2003 convention, Mr Tim Curtis, will lead a delegation to Mauritius in March 2018 to kick start preparations.

He recalled that a Mauritian delegation attended the 12th Session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee held at Jeju Island, South Korea in connection with the inscription of Sega Tambour of Rodrigues on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This inscription, he said is under the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and pointed out that the Republic of Mauritius was the second state, after Algeria, to ratify this Convention in 2004.

Minister Roopun informed the National Assembly that the Sega Tambour of Rodrigues was inscribed by acclamation by all the 730 delegates representing some 110 State Parties that attended the Committee.

Speaking of the Sega Tambour of Rodrigues, he highlighted that it is a major social medium for communication among family members as well as the general public assembling for the exchange of meaningful, memorable and emotional moments of joy and happiness. He expressed gratitude to all transmitters and bearers of Sega Tambour and all those who have contributed to its successful inscription.