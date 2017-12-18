18 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 400.000 Square Meters of Land Cleared From Landmines

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — At least 476.043 square meters of land are free from landmines in the eastern Moxico province, fruit of the demining work carried out by the Mining Advisory Group (MAG) in the last 11 months.

The data were told to ANGOP on Saturday in Luena by the MAG community liaison manager, Cambembe Evaristo, stating that the demined lands were handed over to the populations of the localities of Lundjacuti, Tepa 1 and 2, localities of the commune of Lucusse of Moxico headquarters).

He noted that operations carried out by 36 MAG personnel also resulted in the collection and destruction of 89 anti-tank landmines, 188 anti-personnel landmines, 972 miscellaneous ammunitions and 552 uxos, such as projectiles, bombs, grenades, among other unexploded ordnance.

The official said that 191 lectures on community education on the risks of landmines, involving four thousand and 613 villagers, were also held.

He said that in 2018 MAG will continue to work to reduce areas suspected of being landmined to ensure security for the rural population and called on funders to continue to support the project.

MAG has been operating in Moxico since the 1990s and is currently working in the commune of Lucusse (municipality of Moxico), municipality of Alto Zambeze and Bundas.

Angola

Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.