Angola: Over 400.000 Square Meters of Land Cleared From Landmines

Luena — At least 476.043 square meters of land are free from landmines in the eastern Moxico province, fruit of the demining work carried out by the Mining Advisory Group (MAG) in the last 11 months.

The data were told to ANGOP on Saturday in Luena by the MAG community liaison manager, Cambembe Evaristo, stating that the demined lands were handed over to the populations of the localities of Lundjacuti, Tepa 1 and 2, localities of the commune of Lucusse of Moxico headquarters).

He noted that operations carried out by 36 MAG personnel also resulted in the collection and destruction of 89 anti-tank landmines, 188 anti-personnel landmines, 972 miscellaneous ammunitions and 552 uxos, such as projectiles, bombs, grenades, among other unexploded ordnance.

The official said that 191 lectures on community education on the risks of landmines, involving four thousand and 613 villagers, were also held.

He said that in 2018 MAG will continue to work to reduce areas suspected of being landmined to ensure security for the rural population and called on funders to continue to support the project.

MAG has been operating in Moxico since the 1990s and is currently working in the commune of Lucusse (municipality of Moxico), municipality of Alto Zambeze and Bundas.