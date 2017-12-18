18 December 2017

Angola: FAA Participation in Country's Reconstruction Process Highlighted

Menongue — The commander of the 5th Infantry Division of the Southern Military Region in Cuando Cubango, Lieutenant General Paulo da Silva Xavier, on Sunday in Menongue highlighted the participation of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in the process of rebuilding the country, with main emphasis on the demining process.

Paulo da Silva Xavier, who spoke during the ceremony of December 17, Army Day, celebrated under the motto "With eyes on the future, on the Army", also pointed out the reconstruction of bridges in areas of difficult access.

After 26 years since its inception, the Army has built up its responsibilities in carrying out the tasks foreseen in the building and modernization programme underway since 2002, in which the 5th Infantry Division is part of, and through which important infrastructures were implemented as barracks and warehouses for the preservation of logistic means.

He also recalled the construction of medical-medicinal care units, among other important infrastructures, factors that contribute to the full accomplishment of the missions assigned within the framework of the principles of national defense.

"FAA has also contributed to the preservation of flora and fauna, vaccination campaigns, the teaching and learning process, as well as medical-medicinal assistance to populations," he said.

The day of the Army was institutionalized in 1991, as a result of the Bicesse agreements signed in Portugal on 31 May of the same year between the Angolan government and UNITA, giving rise to the formation of the Single Army.

