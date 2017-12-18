Namibia: Angolan Waiting for Cocaine Trial Verdict

AN ANGOLAN man accused of having tried to smuggle a swallowed consignment of cocaine into Namibia a year ago will have to wait another eight weeks for the verdict in his trial in the Windhoek Regional Court.

The judgement in the trial of Huyeye Pascoal Joao (42) was due to be delivered on Thursday last week, but was instead postponed to 8 February because Windhoek Regional Court magistrate Alexis Diergaardt, who has been presiding over Joao's trial, was ill.

Joao was arrested on 12 December last year, after he had arrived at Hosea Kutako International Airport east of Windhoek on a flight from South Africa. He had travelled via South Africa from São Paulo in Brazil to Namibia.

A police spokesperson reported after his arrest that the police had received a tip-off about Joao before he arrived in Namibia.

Following his arrival, he was taken to a hospital in Windhoek where an X-ray examination allegedly showed he was carrying suspicious objects in his intestines. The police subsequently confiscated 121 suspected cocaine 'bullets' - oval-shaped objects wrapped in plastic and customarily swallowed by drug couriers - after those objects had made their way through Joao's digestive tract.

Joao denied guilt on charges of dealing in cocaine valued at N$423 500 and possession of cocaine when he went on trial in August. He did not testify in his defence after the end of the prosecution's case.

During the trial, the court heard that when the 121 objects that had allegedly emerged from Joao's intestines were chemically analysed at the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia, it was found that they contained cocaine weighing close to 1,25 kilograms. It was also found that 117 of the 'bullets' contained a concentration of 13% cocaine, while the cocaine concentration in the other four objects was 14%.

Defence lawyer Garth Joseph has charged during the trial that the police officers who arrested and questioned Joao did not properly explain his constitutional rights to him before the X-ray examination was done and before he was given a laxative to get the suspicious objects out of his body.

Joseph has also pointed out that Joao did not appear in court within 48 hours after his arrest as required in terms of the Constitution. When he made his first court appearance on 15 December last year, his case was struck from the court roll because the 48-hour rule had not been adhered to, but he was then rearrested and again appeared in court on the same charges the next day.

With Joao having not been released after his case was first struck from the court roll, he was not correctly rearrested, Joseph further argued.

He has also questioned whether the prosecution proved that the objects the police claimed to have delivered to the forensic science laboratory to be tested were the same objects that were afterwards analysed at the laboratory.