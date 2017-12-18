Malawi: Chihana Says Will Respect Court Order, Aford to Hold Convention

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) ousted leader Enock Chihana has said he will respect the court orders restraining him from acting as party president and allow convention be held this month.

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted an injunction restraining Chihana from operating as Aford president.

The ruling follows an application filed by some senior members that include Dan Msowoya, secretary general Christopher Ritchie, Owen Mumba and Earnest Kanyanya through their lawyer, Titus Mvalo of Mvalo and company.

Aford publicity secretary Khumbo Mwangulu says Chihana cknowledges receipt of restraining order granted by the High Court.

"In view of the above the party has resolved at its National Executive Council (NEC) that it will honour the court orders and fully respect rule of law," reads the statement in part.

This is the first time that AFORD has come out to state its position on the matter of court order.

Afprd plans to hold its make-or-break convention next month to elect its presidential candidate for 2019 Tripartite Elections.

This is the first time Aford members are going to elect the party's leaders since the announcement of a movement to revamp the party .

Aford last fielded a presidential contestant in 1994 when its founding leader, the late Chakufwa Chihana, lost to Bakili Muluzi.